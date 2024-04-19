Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ending at $8.34, denoting a +1.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $190.61 million, representing changes of +28.42% and +36.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Siga Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.99, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.