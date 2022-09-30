Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $10.30, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 28.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Siga Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $125.03 million. These totals would mark changes of -27.47% and -6.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so we one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



