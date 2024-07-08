Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ending at $7.88, denoting a +1.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.44% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $177.56 million, indicating changes of +24.21% and +26.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Siga Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Siga Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.7, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.