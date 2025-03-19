Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $5.74, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.41%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.84% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.21% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $184.36 million, representing changes of +52.44% and +32.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Siga Technologies Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.14, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

