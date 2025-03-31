Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) reached $5.48, with a -1.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.14%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.09% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $184.36 million, demonstrating changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 89.6% lower within the past month. Siga Technologies Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.44, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

