Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $5.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.86% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 7.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $184.36 million, representing changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 89.6% decrease. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.97, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

