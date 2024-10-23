Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $6.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.92% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.96%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.6%.

The company's stock has dropped by 16.98% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Siga Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.82.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

