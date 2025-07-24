Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $7.06, demonstrating a -1.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

The stock of company has risen by 11.18% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $184.36 million. These totals would mark changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.4.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

