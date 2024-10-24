Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ending at $6.59, denoting a -0.3% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.76%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.07% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.01 per share and a revenue of $160.46 million, indicating changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.58 of its industry.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

