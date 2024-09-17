Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $7.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.35.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

