Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ending at $7.51, denoting a -0.53% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.94% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.01 per share and a revenue of $160.46 million, signifying shifts of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.98.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.