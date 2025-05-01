Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed the most recent trading day at $5.43, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $184.36 million. These totals would mark changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Siga Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Siga Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.49, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

