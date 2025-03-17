Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) standing at $5.63, reflecting a +0.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $184.36 million, which would represent changes of +52.44% and +32.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Siga Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.65, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

