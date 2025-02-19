Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $6.04, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.22% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.75 of its industry.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.