Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $6.25, demonstrating a +1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.07% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 9.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $184.36 million, signifying shifts of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

