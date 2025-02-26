Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) standing at $5.51, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Siga Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.53 for its industry.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, finds itself in the top 50% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

