Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $6.12, demonstrating a +1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Siga Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.23.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.