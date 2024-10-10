Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $6.60, demonstrating a +0.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.01 per share and a revenue of $160.46 million, demonstrating changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.87.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.