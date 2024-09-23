Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $8.43, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million, which would represent changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Siga Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

