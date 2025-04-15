Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.04, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The the stock of company has risen by 9.24% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 6.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $184.36 million, indicating changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 89.6% lower. Right now, Siga Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.73, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.