Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ending at $7.08, denoting a -0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.01% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million, which would represent changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Siga Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Siga Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.68 of its industry.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

