Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $6.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.33% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.54% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $184.36 million, signifying shifts of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Siga Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.32.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA)?

