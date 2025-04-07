Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $5.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.27% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 10.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $184.36 million, representing changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 89.6% decrease. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.68, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

