Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $6.99, demonstrating a +0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.22%.

The company's stock has dropped by 12.67% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siga Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.46.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

