Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) standing at $6.96, reflecting a +0.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million, which would represent changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Siga Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

