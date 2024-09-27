Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) reached $6.96, with a +0.29% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 24.4% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million, indicating changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Siga Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.82.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.