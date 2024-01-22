SIGA Technologies Appoints Diem Nguyen As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, said on Monday that it has appointed Diem Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 27.

Nguyen will succeed SIGA's current CEO, Phil Gomez, who will retire on January 26.

Nguyen joins SIGA from Xalud Therapeutics, where she served as CEO.

Prior to Xalud, she had worked as Executive Vice President of Biopharma at PPD Inc. From 2009 to 2018, Nguyen served in several roles at Pfizer, including global president, Americas, and Pfizer Essential Health.

