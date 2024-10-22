News & Insights

Siga Signs With Vanderbilt Uty. To License Monoclonal Antibodies For Orthopoxviruses, Including Mpox

October 22, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Siga Technologies, Inc. (SIGA), Tuesday announced that it entered into an agreement with Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee to obtain license for a portfolio of preclinical fully human monoclonal antibodies as a potential treatment for a broad range of orthopoxviruses, including smallpox and mpox.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Siga, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, has exercised its option to license the exclusive rights for the antibodies globally.

These monoclonal antibodies is expected to have potential to be used as standalone treatments or in combination with TPOXX.

