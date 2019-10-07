SIG warns on full-year profit as construction activity lags

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Building materials supplier SIG Plc said on Monday it expects significantly lower annual profit in its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses as it battles further deterioration in construction activity in key markets.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc SHI.L said on Monday it expects significantly lower annual profit in its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses as it battles further deterioration in construction activity in key markets.

The company, which had previously sounded a warning for Britain's construction industry, also announced the disposal of its air handling division and building solutions business.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More