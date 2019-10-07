SIG warns on full-year profit as construction activity craters

Building materials supplier SIG Plc warned on Monday that annual profit in its core businesses would be significantly lower, hit by a deteriorating construction market as a downturn in Britain and Germany deepened and fears of a recession loomed.

Contraction in manufacturing activity globally, including those key markets have taken a toll on the company. At home, the construction slump worsened in September with data showing the commercial and civil engineering sectors contracting at the fastest in around a decade ahead of Brexit.

"This deterioration in trading conditions has accelerated over recent weeks, and political and macro-economic uncertainty has continued to increase," the company said.

The Sheffield-based company expects significantly lower underlying profitability in both its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses, and said it was taking actions to address the continuing market weakness - without divulging specific details of those plans.

The company, which had repeatedly sounded warnings of a hit from Britain's construction industry woes, also separately announced the disposal of its air handling division and building solutions business.

