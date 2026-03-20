SIG Stock Gains 14% After Q4 Earnings Beat, FY27 View Signals Momentum

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Sales and earnings decreased year over year. Same-store sales declined 0.7% from the year-ago period.



During the quarter, performance improved sequentially, with stronger trends in the back half of the holiday season following a softer start in November. The company benefited from targeted promotions, better assortment planning and solid execution during peak selling days, which helped drive improved demand into January.



Performance was supported by continued focus on core brands, which drove relative strength through merchandising and marketing initiatives. Efforts to enhance customer experience, including store improvements and digital upgrades, also contributed to better engagement and conversion.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

The company continued to gain traction from its “Grow Brand Love” strategy, with initiatives such as SKU rationalization, portfolio optimization and centralized operations supporting efficiency and scalability. These actions, along with pricing measures and supply-chain flexibility, helped offset pressures from higher tariffs and commodity costs.



Management highlighted improving momentum entering fiscal 2027, supported by a positive Valentine’s Day performance and continued strength across key brands. The better-than-expected earnings performance, sequential improvement in sales trends and confidence in margin management boosted investor sentiment. As a result, shares of Signet Jewelers gained 13.7% in yesterday’s trading session.

More on Signet’s Q4 Results

SIG reported adjusted earnings of $6.25 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.96. However, the bottom line declined 5.6% from adjusted earnings of $6.62 in the year-ago period due to lower adjusted operating income and a higher effective tax rate, partly offset by a reduced diluted share count.



This jewelry retailer generated total sales of $2,345.1 million, lagging the consensus estimate of $2,350 million. Also, the top line decreased 0.3% year over year. The metric decreased 0.7% at constant currency. Merchandise average unit retail rose approximately 5% year over year, driven by growth in both Bridal and Fashion.

Insight Into SIG’s Margins & Expenses



The gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $985.1 million, down 1.6% from $1,001.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin decreased 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 42% in the quarter under review, reflecting a modest merchandise margin decline and deleverage of fixed costs.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $656.6 million, up 2.7% from $639.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 28%, reflecting an 80-bps year-over-year increase due to a reset of short-term incentive compensation.



SIG reported adjusted operating income of $327.3 million, down 7.9% from $355.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin decreased 110 bps year over year to 14%.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $369.1 million, down 6.3% from $393.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 15.7% in the quarter under review.

Update on Signet’s Segmental Performance

Sales in the North American segment decreased 1.5% year over year to $2.19 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion. Same-store sales declined 0.9% year over year.



Sales in the International segment increased 20% year over year to $151.5 million, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $135 million. Same-store sales increased 2.1% year over year. Sales increased 13.2% on a constant-currency basis.

Update on SIG's Stores

As of Jan. 31, 2026, the North America segment had 2,329 stores, down from 2,379 on Feb. 1, 2025, due to 14 openings and 64 closures. The International segment had 253 stores, down from 263 after 10 closures and no openings. Overall, Signet had 2,582 stores, down from 2,642, following 14 openings and 74 closures.

Signet’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Debt & Equity Overview

SIG ended fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $874.8 million, and inventories of $1.94 billion. Total shareholders’ equity was $1.97 billion at the end of the fiscal year.



In fiscal 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $678.8 million. Capital expenditure for the year was $153.5 million.



In fiscal 2026, Signet repurchased 3.1 million common shares for $205.2 million. The company had approximately $518 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal year.



Signet declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share, payable May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Apr. 24, 2026. This dividend reflects an increase of nearly 10% and marks the fifth consecutive year of dividend growth.

SIG’s Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Signet expects total sales of $1.53-$1.57 billion, with same-store sales projected to grow between 0.5% and 2.5%.



Adjusted operating income is forecast between $66 million and $77 million, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $112-$123 million.

What to Expect From Signet in FY27?

SIG gave its fiscal 2027 guidance. Total sales are expected between $6.6 billion and $6.9 billion, with same-store sales projected between a decline of 1.25% and growth of 2.5%. Revenues are expected to be impacted by $60-$80 million of lost sales due to the transition of the James Allen brand.



The company anticipates 100 store closures, resulting in a low-single-digit decline in square footage. The merchandise margin rate is expected to be relatively flat at the mid-point, with tariff and commodity pressures anticipated to be lower than the prior year. The company plans to mitigate these headwinds through selective pricing actions, reduced off-holiday discounting, increased lab-grown diamond mix and assortment optimization.



Adjusted operating income is anticipated between $470 million and $560 million, while adjusted EBITDA is forecast between $655 million and $745 million. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.80 to $10.74. At the higher end of the range, the company expects operating margin expansion, driven by better fixed-cost leverage.



The company’s fiscal 2027 guidance assumes $60-$80 million in net revenue loss related to the transition of the James Allen brand, with minimal impact on adjusted operating income. It also reflects a dynamic tariff, commodity and consumer environment.



Planned capital expenditure is expected between $150 million and $180 million. These investments include more than 200 store renovations, up to 20 store relocations and up to 10 store openings. Overall, the company anticipates a low-single-digit net reduction in total square footage for the year. Additionally, the adjusted EPS guidance excludes any further share repurchases subsequent to the guidance issuance.

SIG Stock's Past 3-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 5.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 5.9% decline.

Other Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and FIGS Inc. FIGS.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago reported number.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.