$SIG stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SIG stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,070,757 of trading volume.

$SIG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SIG:

$SIG insiders have traded $SIG stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIRGINIA DROSOS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $10,175,690 .

. ODED EDELMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,398 shares for an estimated $3,136,753 .

. JAMIE SINGLETON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,584 shares for an estimated $2,335,280 .

. REBECCA WOOTERS (Chief Digital Officer) sold 22,151 shares for an estimated $2,192,949

JOAN M HILSON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,501,165 .

. MARY ELIZABETH FINN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $771,538 .

. EUGENIA ULASEWICZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,666 shares for an estimated $512,460 .

. VINCENT CICCOLINI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $461,883

STASH PTAK (* See Remarks) sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $94,657

$SIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SIG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

