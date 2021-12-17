SIG Plc Says Q4 Trading Strong, Sees FY21 Profit Ahead Of Forecast; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trade in London after the distributor of specialist building products Friday said it has continued to trade strong in the fourth quarter, and ahead of expectations.

In its trading update ahead of the close of its financial year 2021, the company said it has confidence in the full year underlying operating profit outturn, which is now expected to be ahead of prior expectations and no less than 40 million pounds.

The company previously had said that it was confident in near term outlook and expected full-year underlying operating profit to be ahead of then market forecasts.

SIG plans to issue a full year trading update for fiscal 2021 on January 11, 2022, and to publish its full year results on March 11.

In London, SIG plc shares were trading at 46.54 pence, up 3.5 percent.

