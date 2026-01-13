SIG Plc Reports Stable Sales And Higher Profit In 2025 Update

(RTTNews) - SIG plc (SHI.L) announced on Tuesday that it had a good performance in 2025, even with the ongoing struggles in European construction markets. This was due to effective commercial strategies and their continued efforts on costs and efficiencies.

The supplier of insulation and building products is projecting full-year net sales to be around GBP 2.6 billion, with like-for-like sales staying flat compared to last year, which is better than many of its markets.

They're expecting an underlying operating profit of about GBP 32 million, which is a GBP 7 million increase from the previous year and aligns with market predictions, showing the benefits of productivity improvements and restructuring.

Operating expenses are set to decrease by an underlying GBP 39 million year over year, including GBP 18 million due to restructuring efforts. Their free cash outflow has also improved to roughly GBP 12 million, and by the end of the year, liquidity was at GBP 171 million.

SHI.L closed Tuesday's trading at GBP 9.80, up GBP 0.15 or 1.55 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

