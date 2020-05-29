SIG plans equity raise after results, bleak outlook

SHI

Building materials supplier SIG Plc plans to raise 150 million pounds ($185.12 million) in new equity with U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), it said on Friday, as it pointed to a bleak outlook after "disappointing" results.

The company, which scrapped its dividend and envisaged a 500 million pounds hit to 2020 revenues, said the share sale is expected to result in a 25% shareholding by CD&R.

($1 = 0.8103 pounds)

