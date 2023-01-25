SIG or CFRUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Jewelry stocks are likely familiar with Signet (SIG) and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Signet and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that SIG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SIG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.41, while CFRUY has a forward P/E of 21.66. We also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CFRUY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17.

Another notable valuation metric for SIG is its P/B ratio of 2.57. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CFRUY has a P/B of 6.80.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SIG's Value grade of B and CFRUY's Value grade of D.

SIG sticks out from CFRUY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SIG is the better option right now.

