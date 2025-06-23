SIG or CFRUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Jewelry sector might want to consider either Signet (SIG) or Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Signet has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SIG has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SIG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.95, while CFRUY has a forward P/E of 23.91. We also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CFRUY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68.

Another notable valuation metric for SIG is its P/B ratio of 1.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CFRUY has a P/B of 8.1.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SIG's Value grade of A and CFRUY's Value grade of D.

SIG is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SIG is likely the superior value option right now.

