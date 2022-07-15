SIG or CFRUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Jewelry sector might want to consider either Signet (SIG) or Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Signet has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that SIG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SIG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.28, while CFRUY has a forward P/E of 18.70. We also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CFRUY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08.

Another notable valuation metric for SIG is its P/B ratio of 2.12. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CFRUY has a P/B of 4.67.

These metrics, and several others, help SIG earn a Value grade of A, while CFRUY has been given a Value grade of C.

SIG stands above CFRUY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SIG is the superior value option right now.

