SIG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.29, changing hands as high as $68.68 per share. Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIG's low point in its 52 week range is $51.29 per share, with $83.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.51.

