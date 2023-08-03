SIG (LSE:SHI) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 40.23

The average one-year price target for SIG (LSE:SHI) has been revised to 40.23 / share. This is an decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of 44.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.95% from the latest reported closing price of 28.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIG. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHI is 0.02%, an increase of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 48,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,321K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,926K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,819K shares, representing a decrease of 15.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHI by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,238K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHI by 41.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 4,255K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,592K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

