SIG (LSE:SHI) Price Target Decreased by 15.37% to 14.37

The average one-year price target for SIG (LSE:SHI) has been revised to 14.37 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 15.37% from the prior estimate of 16.98 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 GBX to a high of 25.20 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.19% from the latest reported closing price of 9.14 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIG. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHI is 0.01%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.28% to 15,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,947K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,980K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,670K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHI by 14.88% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,150K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHI by 22.03% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 417K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHI by 16.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

