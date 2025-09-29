SIG Group (XTRA:1YQA) Price Target Decreased by 18.57% to 17.40

The average one-year price target for SIG Group (XTRA:1YQA) has been revised to 17,40 € / share. This is a decrease of 18.57% from the prior estimate of 21,36 € dated September 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,28 € to a high of 28,12 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.54% from the latest reported closing price of 9,91 € / share.

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIG Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1YQA is 0.11%, an increase of 27.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 31,248K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,736K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YQA by 21.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,930K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YQA by 10.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,047K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YQA by 19.75% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 1,884K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YQA by 4.57% over the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 1,450K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

