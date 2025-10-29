SIG Group (SWX:SIGN) Price Target Decreased by 12.90% to 14.15

The average one-year price target for SIG Group (SWX:SIGN) has been revised to CHF 14,15 / share. This is a decrease of 12.90% from the prior estimate of CHF 16,24 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 8,79 to a high of CHF 26,25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.33% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 8,94 / share.

SIG Group Maintains 5.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.48%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIG Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGN is 0.11%, an increase of 23.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 31,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,736K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 21.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,930K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 10.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,047K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 19.75% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 1,884K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 4.57% over the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 1,450K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

