SIG Group price target lowered to CHF 24 from CHF 24.50 at Citi

Citi analyst Ephrem Ravi lowered the firm’s price target on SIG Group (SCBGF) to CHF 24 from CHF 24.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
