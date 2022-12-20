Banking

SIG Group CFO Frank Herzog to leave

December 20, 2022 — 01:04 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - SIG SIGNC.S announced the departure of CFO Frank Herzog on Tuesday.

Herzog is leaving the packaging solutions provider due to personal reasons, the company said in a statement and in the interim will be replaced by Jessica Spence and Dmitry Lebedev, who will take over until a new CFO is found.

