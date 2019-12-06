SIG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.22, changing hands as high as $19.27 per share. Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIG's low point in its 52 week range is $10.40 per share, with $42.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.20.

