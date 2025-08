(RTTNews) - SIG (SIGN.SW) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Samuel Sigrist stepped down with immediate effect.

The company has appointed Ann-Kristin Erkens as interim Chief Executive Officer. Ann-Kristin assumes the position with immediate effect while continuing to serve as SIG's Chief Financial Officer.

