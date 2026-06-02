SIG Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on Comps Growth, Raises FY27 View

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG has posted first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line marginally missed. Sales increased year over year, supported by positive same-store sales growth and strength across the Bridal and Fashion categories.



The company benefited from healthy consumer demand during the Valentine’s Day and early Mother’s Day selling periods, as well as continued progress under its “Grow Brand Love” strategy. Management accelerated go-to-market initiatives across Kay, Zales and Jared, focusing on stronger brand differentiation, more impactful marketing campaigns, enhanced digital experiences and improved store environments. These efforts are aimed at strengthening customer engagement and supporting sustainable long-term growth.



Cost-reduction initiatives implemented in fiscal 2026 contributed to margin expansion and higher adjusted operating income. Encouraged by strong fiscal first-quarter execution and positive trends entering the second quarter, management raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook and increased the midpoint of its sales and profitability guidance.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

More on Signet’s Q1 Results

SIG reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. The bottom line increased 32.2% from adjusted earnings of $1.18 in the year-ago period, benefiting from higher adjusted operating income, a lower diluted share count and higher interest income.



This jewelry retailer generated total sales of $1,553.6 million, slightly missing the consensus estimate of $1,558 million. However, the top line increased 0.8% year over year. Same-store sales grew 1.8%, while merchandise average unit retail rose approximately 5% from the prior-year quarter, driven by growth in the Bridal and Fashion categories.

Insight Into SIG’s Margins & Expenses

Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 totaled $556.5 million, down 7.1% from $598.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin contracted 310 basis points year over year to 35.8%, primarily reflecting inventory write-downs related to the transition of the James Allen brand. Adjusted gross profit was $589.2 million, falling 1.6% year over year. The adjusted gross margin was 37.9%, which moved down 90 basis points year over year.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $509.6 million, down 3.1% from $526 million in the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses improved 130 basis points year over year to 32.8%, benefiting from cost-reduction initiatives implemented in fiscal 2026 and leverage from higher sales.



SIG reported adjusted operating income of $78.6 million, up 11.8% from $70.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin expanded 50 basis points year over year to 5.1%.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $120.8 million, increasing 6.2% from $113.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved approximately 40 basis points year over year to 7.8% in the quarter under review.

Update on Signet’s Segmental Performance

Sales in the North America segment increased 0.9% year over year to $1.46 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Same-store sales grew 1.6%. The segment’s adjusted operating income increased to $101.4 million from $97.1 million in the prior-year quarter, with the adjusted operating margin expanding to 6.9% from 6.7%.



Sales in the International segment increased 9.2% year over year to $87.5 million, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $85 million. Same-store sales rose 5.6%, while sales increased 4.8% on a constant-currency basis. The segment reported an adjusted operating loss of $6.6 million compared with a loss of $7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Update on SIG's Stores

As of May 2, 2026, Signet operated 2,559 stores across its portfolio, representing a net reduction of 23 stores from the end of fiscal 2026. The North America segment operated 2,308 stores after 21 closures during the quarter, while the International segment operated 251 stores following two closures. Total selling space declined 0.4% sequentially to approximately 4 million square feet.

Signet’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Debt & Equity Overview

SIG ended the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with cash and cash equivalents of $602.8 million compared with $264.1 million in the year-ago period. Inventory totaled approximately $2 billion, remaining essentially flat year over year. Meanwhile, total liquidity reached $1.7 billion, an increase of more than $300 million from the prior-year period. Shareholders’ equity stood at $1.90 billion at the quarter-end.



During the quarter, net cash used in operating activities was $144.7 million, an improvement from the cash use of $175.3 million in the prior-year period. Capital expenditure totaled $24.5 million during the quarter as the company continued investing in strategic growth initiatives and store-optimization efforts.



Signet remained active in returning capital to shareholders. The company repurchased 0.9 million shares for $83 million during the quarter and additional 0.4 million shares for roughly $30 million after the quarter-end. Management also announced plans to initiate a $50-million accelerated share repurchase program, which would leave approximately $355 million available under the existing authorization upon completion.



The company’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share, payable Aug. 21, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 24, 2026. Signet noted that its strong cash generation, inventory discipline and balance-sheet strength continue to support growth investments and shareholder returns.

SIG’s Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, Signet expects total sales of $1.50-$1.53 billion. Same-store sales are projected to increase 0.5-2.5% year over year. Adjusted operating income is expected between $79 million and $93 million, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $125-$139 million.

What to Expect From Signet in FY27?

Following its strong fiscal first-quarter performance, SIG raised portions of its fiscal 2027 outlook. The company expects total sales of $6.7-$6.9 billion compared with the prior mentioned $6.6-$6.9 billion. Same-store sales are projected to range from a decline of 0.75% to growth of 2.5%, an improvement from the previously stated 1.25% decline to 2.5% growth. Management expects a $60-$80 million reduction in revenues related to the transition of the James Allen brand, though with minimal impact on adjusted operating income.



The company anticipates adjusted operating income of $480-$560 million, up from the previously mentioned $470-$560 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $665-$745 million compared with the prior guidance of $655-$745 million. Signet also raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $9.20-$11.00 from the earlier mentioned $8.80-$10.74.



The fiscal 2027 guidance assumes a dynamic tariff, commodity and consumer environment, planned capital expenditure of $150-$180 million, and a low-single-digit reduction in net square footage. Notably, the adjusted EPS guidance excludes any potential share repurchases beyond the planned $50-million accelerated share repurchase program.

SIG Stock Past 3-Month Performance



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This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 12.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline.

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Tapestry, Inc. TPR, Ross Stores Inc. ROST and Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI.



Tapestry is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 36.3% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 15.6% and 8.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.2%.



Levi Strauss designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 11.9% and 5.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. LEVI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.4%.

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