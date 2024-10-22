Sify Technologies Sees Strong Revenue Growth Amid ICT Expansion

Sify Technologies (SIFY) has released an update.

Sify Technologies has reported a significant 17% increase in revenue for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, reaching INR 10,275 million, alongside a 29% rise in EBITDA. The company is investing substantially in expanding its digital services and data center capacities, aiming to support India’s growing ICT landscape driven by regulatory advancements and digital transformation. With strategic partnerships and innovative service offerings, Sify is positioned to capitalize on market trends and enhance its operational infrastructure.

