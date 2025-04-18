Sify Technologies Reports Revenue Growth of 12% to INR 39,886 Million Despite Year-End Loss of INR 785 Million

Sify reported INR 39,886 million in revenue, INR 7,562 million EBITDA, and a loss of INR 785 million for the year.

Quiver AI Summary

Sify Technologies reported a revenue of INR 39,886 million for the year, reflecting a 12% increase compared to the previous year, along with an EBITDA of INR 7,562 million, also up by 12%. However, the company incurred a loss of INR 785 million after tax. The financial results were impacted by depreciation, interest expenses, and rising manpower costs, prompting the company to maintain a focus on cost efficiency and strategic investments for long-term growth. The revenue breakdown showed that Data Center services contributed 38%, Network services 41%, and Digital services 21%. Significant contracts were signed across various sectors, including banking and cloud services, highlighting Sify's expanding customer base and commitment to leveraging India's growing digital economy. The company will hold anearnings callon April 21, 2025, to discuss these results in detail.

Potential Positives

Revenue for the year reached INR 39,886 million, representing a notable 12% increase compared to the previous year.

EBITDA also showed a strong growth of 12%, amounting to INR 7,562 million.

The company demonstrated a commitment to future growth with significant capital expenditures of INR 12,745 million.

Successful engagement with major clients across various sectors, indicating strong market demand and business expansion opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Incurred a loss after tax of INR 785 million, indicating financial challenges despite increased revenues and EBITDA.

Significant interest expenses on borrowings, totaling INR 2,742 million, which may affect future financial stability.

Despite increased revenues, operational costs appear high, evidenced by a gross profit of only INR 14,969 million against revenue of INR 39,886 million, raising concerns about profitability.

FAQ

What were the total revenues for the year?

The total revenues for the year were INR 39,886 Million, reflecting a 12% increase over the previous year.

What is the EBITDA reported in the financial results?

The reported EBITDA for the year was INR 7,562 Million, which is a 12% increase compared to last year.

What was the loss reported after tax for the year?

The loss reported after tax for the year was INR 785 Million.

When is theearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for Monday, April 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

How can I access the live webcast of theearnings call

You can access the live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/52330.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SIFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SIFY stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 319 shares (+469.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $912

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Revenues of INR 39886 Million. EBITDA of INR 7562 Million.









Loss for the Year was INR 785 Million.







CHENNAI, India, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











EARNING CALLS DETAILS







Event time: Monday, April 21, 2025 - 8:30 AM Eastern Time





To join: +1-888-506-0062 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-973-528-0011 (International). Access code: 680924





On the call: Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Executive Director & Group CFO





Live webcast:



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/52330







Archives: +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International). Replay passcode 52330. Replay is available until April 21, 2026.







HIGHLIGHTS











Revenue for the year was INR 39886 Million, an increase of 12% over last year.











EBITDA was INR 7562 Million, an increase of 12% over last year.











Loss before tax was INR 286 Million.





Loss after tax was INR 785 Million.











CAPEX for the year was INR 12745 Million.















MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY









Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman,



said, “India’s emergence as a global growth hub is no longer a forecast. It is a present-day reality. India is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030-31 with projected annual growth of 6.7%, according to S&P Global.





This growth is underpinned by liberal economic reforms, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and a demographic dividend. With over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and the second-largest internet user base globally, India is now a important test-bed for emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, and cloud computing.





Government initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and ‘Startup India’ have further accelerated tech innovation, with India now home to over 100 unicorns. For global enterprises, the convergence of policy support, digital infrastructure, and deep talent positions India as a growth opportunity that is both immediate and immense.”







Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, ED & Group CFO, said,



“We remain committed to cost efficiency and fiscal discipline, aligning our financial strategies with long-term value creation across all our businesses. While we plan essential investments for future readiness, our current results face multiple headwinds of depreciation, interest expenses, and rising manpower costs. Our approach remains to invest to build resilience, enhance operational agility, and capture emerging opportunities. The income tax expense includes tax, both current and deferred tax, of Rs.539 Million on profit of its data center subsidiary.





The cash balance at the end of the year was INR 6836 Million.”







BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS









The Revenue split between the businesses for the year was Data Center services 38%, Digital services 21% and Network services 41%.



The Revenue split between the businesses for the year was Data Center services 38%, Digital services 21% and Network services 41%.



As of March 31, 2025, Sify provides services via 1137 fiber nodes across the country, a 10% increase over last year.



As of March 31, 2025, Sify provides services via 1137 fiber nodes across the country, a 10% increase over last year.



As of March 31, 2025, Sify has deployed 1870 contracted SDWAN service points across the country.













CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENTS







Among the largest new contracts for the year were the following:





Data Center Services







One of India’s earliest Security SaaS companies migrated from a competitor’ data center to Sify Data Center.



One of India’s earliest Security SaaS companies migrated from a competitor’ data center to Sify Data Center.



One of the largest private banks in India nearly doubled their capacity for DR.



One of the largest private banks in India nearly doubled their capacity for DR.



One of the largest Public Sector lenders in India has signed up for significant capacity in our latest hyperscale data center campus in the west.











Digital services







One of the largest private networks, the largest English media publishing group, an upcoming IT major and an MNC into heavy engineering signed up to migrate from their on-premise data center to multiple Cloud platforms.



One of the largest private networks, the largest English media publishing group, an upcoming IT major and an MNC into heavy engineering signed up to migrate from their on-premise data center to multiple Cloud platforms.



The largest housing lender, the largest NBFC, a joint venture steel making major and private capital advisor signed up for Greenfield cloud implementation.



The largest housing lender, the largest NBFC, a joint venture steel making major and private capital advisor signed up for Greenfield cloud implementation.



A subsidiary of an automobile major, a heavy engineering group, the largest MNC in India and a performance materials and specialty chemicals manufacturer signed up for services like DRaaS, PaaS and IaaS.



A subsidiary of an automobile major, a heavy engineering group, the largest MNC in India and a performance materials and specialty chemicals manufacturer signed up for services like DRaaS, PaaS and IaaS.



The largest insurance player and the National insurance regulator signed up for Private Cloud commissioning at their data center.



The largest insurance player and the National insurance regulator signed up for Private Cloud commissioning at their data center.



Multiple banks, a MNC in steel manufacturing, an NBFC and a retail major signed up for Managed services.



Multiple banks, a MNC in steel manufacturing, an NBFC and a retail major signed up for Managed services.



Three of the largest banks and a paint manufacturing major were the largest signups for Security services, including building their Security Operations Center.







Network Services







A Public Sector insurance major signed up for a full suite of Network connectivity services including SD-WAN services across 3500 locations.



A Public Sector insurance major signed up for a full suite of Network connectivity services including SD-WAN services across 3500 locations.



A major ITeS player signed up for security services for their entire rooster of clients.



A major ITeS player signed up for security services for their entire rooster of clients.



An upcoming regional player and a ITeS MNC signed up for Managed services for their clients in western and eastern India.



An upcoming regional player and a ITeS MNC signed up for Managed services for their clients in western and eastern India.



A co-operative bank signed a multi-year deal for on-site NOC support services.



A co-operative bank signed a multi-year deal for on-site NOC support services.



The largest Indian clearing house for foreign currency settlement signed up for two different services in two regions.



The largest Indian clearing house for foreign currency settlement signed up for two different services in two regions.



One of the largest vendors operating the ID authentication for India’s airport regulatory authority signed up for SD-WAN at multiple airports.









FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement as per IFRS (in INR Millions)











Description









Quarter ended









Quarter ended









Year ended









Year ended













March 2025









March 2024









March 2025









March 2024

















(restated)













(restated)



































Revenue





9,699









9,637









39,886









35,634













Cost of Sales





(5,869





)





(6,108





)





(24,917





)





(22,378





)











Gross Profit









3,830













3,529













14,969













13,256















Other Operating Income





76









183









363









378













Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





(1,977





)





(1,700





)





(7,442





)





(6,462





)









Depreciation and Amortisation expense





(1,558





)





(1,259





)





(5,633





)





(4,773





)











Operating Profit









371













753













2,257













2,399















Investment Income





76









25









188









156















Profit before financing and income taxes









447













778













2,445













2,555















Finance income





-









-









13









-













Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liabilities





(762





)





(590





)





(2,742





)





(2,202





)









Interest expenses on pension liabilities





-









(1





)





(2





)





(2





)











Profit/(Loss) before income taxes









(315









)









187













(286









)









351







































Income Tax Expense





(263





)





(98





)





(499





)





(183





)



































Profit/(Loss) for the period









(578









)









89













(785









)









168









































Profit attributable to:































Reconciliation with Non-GAAP measure























































Profit/(Loss) for the period









(578









)









89













(785









)









168

















Add:



























Depreciation and Amortisation expense





1,558









1,259









5,633









4,773













Net Finance Expenses





630









497









2,294









1,816













Current Tax





189









158









699









515













Deferred Tax





74









-









-









-















Less:



























Deferred Tax





-









(60





)





(200





)





(332





)









Other Income (including exchange gain/loss)





28









(118





)





(79





)





(184





)



































EBITDA









1,901













1,825













7,562













6,756









































Management-defined Performance Measures (MPMs)







Sify uses Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) as the management-defined performance measure in its public communications. This measure is not specified by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore might not be comparable to apparently similar measures used by other entities.





Management believes adjusting operating profit for these items provides comprehensive information of the company’s operating performance.







Reconciliation with Management-defined Performance Measures:









(In INR millions)















Description











Quarter ended









Quarter ended









Year ended









Year ended













March 2025









March 2024









March 2025









March 2024

















(restated)













(restated)













Operating Profit









371













753













2,257













2,399

















Add:



























Depreciation and Amortisation expense





1,558









1,259









5,633









4,773















Less:



























Interest expenses on pension liabilities





-









(1





)





(2





)





(2





)









Other Income (including exchange gain/loss)





(28





)





(186





)





(326





)





(414





)











EBITDA









1,901













1,825













7,562













6,756





















Segment Reporting





:









(In INR millions)













Particulars









2024-25









2023-24 (restated)













Network Services (A)









Data center Services (B)









Digital Services (C)









Total (D=A+B+C)









Network Services (A)









Data center Services (B)









Digital Services (C)









Total (D=A+B+C)













Revenue











































External customers Revenue





15,781









14,196









9,909









39,886









14,661









11,054









9,919









35,634













Intersegment Revenue





-









88









222









310









-









88









222









310













Operating expenses





(13,920





)





(7,769





)





(10,612





)





(32,301





)





(12,319





)





(6,425





)





(10,105





)





(28,849





)









Intersegment expenses





(252





)





-









(58





)





(310





)





(252





)









(58





)





(310





)











Segment Result









1,609













6,515













-539













7,585













2,090













4,717













-22













6,785























































Unallocated Expense (Support Service Unit Costs)













(58





)

















8













Depreciation & Amortisation

















(5,633





)

















(4,773





)









Other income / (expense), net

















552





















535













Finance Income

















12





















-













Finance Expense

















(2,744





)

















(2,204





)









Profit / (loss) before tax

















(286





)

















351













Income taxes (expense)/ benefit

















(499





)

















(183





)











Profit / (loss) for the year





















(785









)





















168

























































Equity and Debt:









(In INR millions)

















31.03.2025









31.03.2024













EQUITY







16,725





15,349













BORROWINGS























Long term







28,237





23,350











Short term







7,304





7,152











Less: Cash Balance







6,836





5,835











Net Debt







468





1,317















About Sify Technologies







A multiple times award winner of the Golden Peacock from the Institute of Directors for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.





Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.





More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Sify,



www.sify.com



, Sify Technologies and



www.sifytechnologies.com



are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.







Non-IFRS Measures







This press release contains a financial measure not prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, EBITDA is referred to as “non-IFRS” measure. The non-IFRS financial measure we use may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies - refer to the reconciliation provided in the table labelled Financial Highlights for more information. In addition, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and our financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.





For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at



www.sec.gov



, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.





For further information, please contact:











Sify Technologies Limited







Mr. Praveen Krishna





Investor Relations & Public Relations





+91 9840926523







praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com









20:20 Media







Nikhila Kesavan





+91 9840124036







nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com

















Weber Shandwick











Lucia Domville





+1-212 546-8260







LDomville@webershandwick.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.